Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 470 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Five Below worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $109.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.92. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.15.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

