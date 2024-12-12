Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,900 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ATI by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 528,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,285 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Insider Activity

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $155,931.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,611.06. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,555,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 486,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,271,347.89. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,598 shares of company stock worth $4,726,682 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $57.30 on Thursday. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

