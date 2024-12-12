Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. Hologic has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

