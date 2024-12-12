JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

NYSE:VOR opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.37.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). On average, research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 69,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 48.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 160,642 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 40.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 165,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 48,017 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vor Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.