John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Down 81.4% in November

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the November 15th total of 433,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

John Wood Group Trading Up 4.3 %

John Wood Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

