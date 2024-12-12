Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Price

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.41.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. UWM has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $10,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,344. This represents a 87.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,797,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 24.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,218,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,064,000 after buying an additional 2,010,985 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,833,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 1,743.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 226,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

