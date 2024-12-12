Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Price

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.01% from the stock’s current price.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

