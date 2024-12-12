Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) to Market Perform

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.83. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 45,323 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 237.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 318,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

