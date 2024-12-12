Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 77.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 280,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 122,616 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 45.1% during the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 428.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 689,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. This trade represents a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $729,900. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

