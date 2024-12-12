Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and traded as high as $28.77. Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 1,337 shares.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Apple (AAPL) ETF (AAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Apple stock (AAPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

