Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lam Research by 7.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,522,000 after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,009,000 after buying an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.77%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.