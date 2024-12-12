LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 50,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 34,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

LENSAR Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $88.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of LENSAR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of LENSAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 241,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of LENSAR by 12.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,250 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LENSAR in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LENSAR by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Stories

