Liberty Biopharma (CVE:LTY) Shares Up ∞ – Should You Buy?

Liberty Biopharma Inc (CVE:LTY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up ∞ during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,286 shares.

Liberty Biopharma Trading Up ∞

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$21.54 million and a PE ratio of -12.66.

About Liberty Biopharma

Liberty Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of an automated bioprocessing and cell isolation technology. Its technology is used in the isolation of regenerative cells from human adipose tissues for use in research, cosmetic and aesthetic medicine, burn management, wound management and non-healing wounds, cardiovascular and heart diseases, peripheral arterial disease, critical limb ischemia or diabetic leg, and hepatic disease and kidney disease.

