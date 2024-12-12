Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,757.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,647.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,597.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,342.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,809.11.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

