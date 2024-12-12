MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. 25,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 86,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INKT

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.