Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Moderna by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $158,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

