Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,502 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 1,425.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

MNTK opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $612.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of -0.30.

Montauk Renewables Profile

(Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.