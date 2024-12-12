Morgan Stanley Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $350.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.88.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $297.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.41 and a beta of 1.17. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.42 and its 200 day moving average is $268.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $482,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,578,668.75. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,849. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

