Morse Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 48.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,428,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,386 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 114.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,277 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 449,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 317,927 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,321,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after buying an additional 297,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 286,222 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 113.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.