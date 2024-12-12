Morse Asset Management Inc Has $1.11 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,091,000. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 215.6% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,273,746 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $93,481,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 297.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 908,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,362,000 after acquiring an additional 679,565 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,750. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.4 %

VRT stock opened at $125.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.69. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

