Morse Asset Management Inc Has $840,000 Stock Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nova were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,281,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 547,833 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Nova by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,273,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,422,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 647,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nova by 45.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,319,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 2,733.2% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 288,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Price Performance

Shares of Nova stock opened at $192.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $128.60 and a 1 year high of $247.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVMI

Nova Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.