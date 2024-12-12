Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 2,600 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $203.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.51 and a 200 day moving average of $179.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,691 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

