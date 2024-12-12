Morse Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 7,713 Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,800,000 after buying an additional 2,047,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,606,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 132,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,877,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,500,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after buying an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 1,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,024,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,758,000 after buying an additional 953,761 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of FLNC opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.39. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $27.39.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

