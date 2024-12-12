Morse Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,169 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,067,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,770,000.

Get Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BOXX stock opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.61.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Profile

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.