MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock Price Down 12.2% – Here’s What Happened

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $2.02. 467,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,333,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Stories

