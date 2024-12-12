MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Trading Up 103.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) traded up 103.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $3.24. 29,084,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8,232% from the average session volume of 349,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

MSP Recovery Stock Up 103.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

