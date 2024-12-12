MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Trading Up 103.8% – What’s Next?

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 103.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $3.24. 29,084,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8,232% from the average session volume of 349,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
MSP Recovery Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $21.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
About MSP Recovery
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
