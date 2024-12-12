NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NCM Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $195.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.07 and a 200 day moving average of $170.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $195.61.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.03.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,123 shares of company stock worth $34,121,676. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

