Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.42.

AMZN stock opened at $230.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $144.05 and a 12 month high of $231.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,883,872 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

