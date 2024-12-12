NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 316.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 361,245 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,275,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 32.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 495,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,702,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.58. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $24.42.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $138,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,489 shares in the company, valued at $905,865.48. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

