NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 61.40 ($0.78). Approximately 198,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 928,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.40 ($0.77).

NIOX Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.86. The company has a market cap of £259.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,070.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIOX Group

In other news, insider Garry Watts sold 27,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02), for a total value of £21,687.20 ($27,665.77). Company insiders own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

NIOX Group Company Profile

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

