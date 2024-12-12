Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $50,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 34.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

