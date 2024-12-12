Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.73 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.65 ($0.20). 8,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 124,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.20).

Oncimmune Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.17. The company has a market cap of £11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85.

About Oncimmune

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

