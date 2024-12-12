Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Orion by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orion by 31.7% during the third quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 114,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Orion by 16.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orion by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,620,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.51. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

Orion Increases Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.01 million. Orion had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Orion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

