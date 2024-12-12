Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 433.44 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.49). 92,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 201,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429.50 ($5.48).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 380 ($4.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Up 0.2 %

About Oxford Biomedica

The stock has a market cap of £453.89 million, a PE ratio of -298.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 363.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.88.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

