Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 433.44 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.49). 92,890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 201,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429.50 ($5.48).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 380 ($4.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.
