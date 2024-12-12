Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Photronics worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 228,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Photronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $222.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

