Piper Sandler Downgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Neutral

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.46.

NYSE:PINS opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 9.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,105.22. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,820 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 91.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

