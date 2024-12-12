Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 22,903 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of PROS worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,921,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of PROS by 45.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PROS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,727,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,008,000 after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PROS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Further Reading

