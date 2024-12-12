Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 234,498 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 352.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,498 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 17.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,841,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 271,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

SID stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.0952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently -733.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

