Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 3,516 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 672.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 100,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 226.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:IHG opened at $128.57 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $87.06 and a 1 year high of $131.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.31.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

