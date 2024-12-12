Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 4,800 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Federal Signal by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

