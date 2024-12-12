Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Centerspace by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 80,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centerspace by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Centerspace by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $76.16.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.35 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

