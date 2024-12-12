Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 14,833.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 45,300.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley raised Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE:PAG opened at $163.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.46. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.32 and a 12 month high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.02). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.48%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

