Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 26,180 Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 71.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $212,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $361.51 million, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.01. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $28.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial cut Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Lifeway Foods Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

