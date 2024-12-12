Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 7,800 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $1,434,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,752.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

In related news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,914.10. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $1,864,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $484,835. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,697 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEIC opened at $85.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $60.19 and a 52 week high of $86.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

