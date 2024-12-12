Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 9,796 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of IDT worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IDT by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. IDT Co. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.78.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.83 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

In other IDT news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $53,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,608.50. The trade was a 17.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 29,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $1,378,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,600. This trade represents a 42.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,582 shares of company stock worth $1,686,308 over the last three months. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

