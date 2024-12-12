Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 19,200 The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,268,000 after acquiring an additional 856,838 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth $253,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,981,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNTG. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The Pennant Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

