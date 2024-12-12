Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 2,300 Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $243.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $190.42 and a one year high of $263.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

