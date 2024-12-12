Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 46,300 Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 86.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 86.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 1,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

