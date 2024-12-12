Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 65,974 Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BVS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the third quarter worth about $51,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of BVS opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $138.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

